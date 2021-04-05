Zacks: Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORBC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 18,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,148. The company has a market capitalization of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

