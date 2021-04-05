Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $19.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.25 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $80.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

