Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce $9.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.10 on Monday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In related news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.