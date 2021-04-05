Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.48 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.