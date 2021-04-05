Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.26. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.