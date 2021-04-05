Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

RPD traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

