Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Redwood Trust posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 46,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
