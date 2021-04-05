Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Redwood Trust posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 46,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

