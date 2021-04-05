Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.17. Signature Bank posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $225.00 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,774,000. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

