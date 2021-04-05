Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TriState Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.