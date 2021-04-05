Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.14 on Monday. Unum Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

