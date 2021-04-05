Zacks: Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $5.00 EPS

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Whirlpool posted earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $20.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.61. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

