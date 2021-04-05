Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.07 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE AEVA opened at $12.46 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

