Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $686.54 million, a PE ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

