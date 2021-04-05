Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $73.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.81 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $304.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Digi International has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $575.17 million, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.