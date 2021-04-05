Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $268.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.02 million and the highest is $304.36 million. Exelixis reported sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,317 shares of company stock worth $11,214,343 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 141,090 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

