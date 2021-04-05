Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lantheus posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

LNTH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 340,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.