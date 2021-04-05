Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,526.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,851 shares of company stock worth $5,470,216. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

