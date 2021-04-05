Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $55.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.02 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $224.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.37 million to $227.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.86 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $231.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

