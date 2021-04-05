Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.28). Surface Oncology reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SURF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.