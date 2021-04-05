Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. UMB Financial reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,775%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. 148,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,898. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

