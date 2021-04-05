Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Cactus has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

