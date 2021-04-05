Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.88 Million

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post sales of $291.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $433.10 million. Novavax posted sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,535.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,050. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $64,730,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novavax by 627.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $185.82 on Monday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

