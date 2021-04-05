Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.