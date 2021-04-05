Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $5.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report earnings of $5.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.90 and the highest is $6.14. Quidel posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $28.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $29.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $17.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $68,692,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $31,117,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 962,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.