Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $122.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $123.00 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $135.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $496.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $504.25 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

