Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,874. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $530.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

