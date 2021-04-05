Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.26. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $313.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

