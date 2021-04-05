Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,028,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 1,253,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.