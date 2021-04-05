Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

