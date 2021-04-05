Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.