Zap (ZAP) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Zap has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $50.32 million and $3.04 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00054061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00674872 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

