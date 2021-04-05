ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Hits $228.73 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $228.73 million and $23.62 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

