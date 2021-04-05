ZBG Token One Day Volume Reaches $185,271.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $185,271.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00681453 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.