ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $14,685.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00323484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00116208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,159,344 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

