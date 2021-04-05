Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,634.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.36 or 0.03567354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.00352050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.18 or 0.01033261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00441473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00405351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00322651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025731 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.