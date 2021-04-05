ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0657 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ZCore has a total market cap of $612,206.61 and approximately $6,969.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,311,326 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

