Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.40

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.