Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.67.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

