Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $170.63 and a twelve month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.