Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Zebra Technologies worth $68,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.50 and its 200-day moving average is $379.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $170.63 and a 12 month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.