Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00334719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00093621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00113934 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.