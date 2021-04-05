ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $297,879.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $297,879.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 149.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

