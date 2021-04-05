Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $123.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $898.46 or 0.01514473 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.