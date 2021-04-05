Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,210 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $182,924.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,044,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,381,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. 376,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,795. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

