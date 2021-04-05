Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,210 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $182,924.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,044,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,381,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. 376,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,795. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.