Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson Sells 12,897 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.75. 376,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,795. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
