Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson Sells 12,897 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.75. 376,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,795. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

