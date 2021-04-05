ZENZO Price Hits $0.16 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $3,188.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00283671 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027176 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

