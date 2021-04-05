ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $72.57 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $72.57 million and approximately $23.74 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.