Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 19.2% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $142,956.79 and approximately $6,866.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,774.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $627.89 or 0.01068304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00421154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,781,498 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.