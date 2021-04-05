Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $400.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00065794 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003629 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,427,017,484 coins and its circulating supply is 11,135,550,331 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

