Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ZG stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 595,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $421,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

